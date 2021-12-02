Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?
Laurence Tribe tells Lawrence O’Donnell that he anticipates the Supreme Court will gut the fundamental right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade after hearing arguments on Mississippi’s abortion ban and warns the legitimacy of the court and the rule of law are at risk given the conservative justices’ willingness to “reverse the trend of expanding rights” for the first time in our nation’s history.Dec. 2, 2021