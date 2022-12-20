IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

05:11

Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022

