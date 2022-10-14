IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Tribe: Trump didn’t have a good day, but the rule of law did

04:25

It’s a bad day to be Donald Trump after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal concerning the classified documents seized at his Florida home just moments before the January 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump. Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Oct. 14, 2022

