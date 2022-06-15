IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Cheney previews next 1/6 hearing

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    Legal expert on why he believes Trump understood his actions were ‘illegal and corrupt’

  • Rep. Raskin on William Barr: Just telling the truth doesn't make you a hero

  • Lofgren: Future Jan. 6 hearing witnesses will primarily be from Trump World

  • Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

  • Chris Hayes: How ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump and his Big Lie

  • Oval Office standoff with DOJ 3 days before Jan. 6

  • How Trump was detached from reality

  • Moments you may have missed in Jan. 6th Hearings

  • Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

  • Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

  • Rep. Murphy: Some of the most insidious threats to our democracy happened before 1/6

  • Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

  • Party has 'embraced fantasy over facts,' says former House member on leaving GOP

  • Bill Barr's testimony was important, says January 6 committee member

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

The Last Word

Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe about the revelations from the first two January 6th hearings and what legal jeopardy Donald Trump and his allies could face.June 15, 2022

