IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’

    06:33

  • Senators get first-ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence

    05:23

  • Dems trying to pressure SCOTUS ‘from every angle,’ says Sen. Van Hollen

    04:45

  • ‘Lies’ become ‘threats’: Michigan Dem talks to Special Counsel for Trump probe

    05:01

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith destroys Trump's 'baseless' attempts to delay espionage case

    04:45

  • Fmr. A.G. Holder: ‘Surprised but heartened’ by SCOTUS rulings on voting rights

    04:14

  • Lawrence: House GOP uses McCarthyism in hearing of 'absolute chaos'

    12:00

  • Ben Rhodes: Time is working against Putin

    05:31

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers just told a Trumpian lie to espionage case judge

    12:46

  • Uvalde Senator Running to Oust Ted Cruz in Texas

    04:56

  • New GA grand juries to hear evidence against Trump as possible charges loom

    03:11

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas wanted to be a priest. Then he wanted to be rich. Now he's pals with billionaires.

    09:55

  • Apparent coup attempt Vladimir Putin faced may have never ended

    06:55

  • Democratic governor increases school funding for next 400 years with clever veto

    07:55

  • Biden economy adds another 209,000 jobs, extends best unemployment since 1960s

    04:59

  • 'There's no there there': Weissmann blasts Trump 'shell game' of docs case excuses

    05:26

  • Lawrence: 3 women bear the burden of being in the minority of the Supreme Court

    04:42

  • Rep. Schiff: Special Counsel ‘moved with swiftness’ in Jan. 6 probe

    06:44

  • New documentary looks to analyze connection between veterans and right-wing extremism

    04:09

The Last Word

Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

05:02

Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the latest consumer price inflation report and what a potential UPS strike could mean for the U.S. economy.July 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’

    06:33

  • Senators get first-ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence

    05:23

  • Dems trying to pressure SCOTUS ‘from every angle,’ says Sen. Van Hollen

    04:45

  • ‘Lies’ become ‘threats’: Michigan Dem talks to Special Counsel for Trump probe

    05:01

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith destroys Trump's 'baseless' attempts to delay espionage case

    04:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All