The Last Word

Tom Friedman: Hamas is a terrible organization, first & foremost for Palestinians

The U.S. State Department issued a strong rebuke of two Israeli officials who make comments in support of resettling the Palestinian people out of Gaza. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times Thomas Friedman joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Jan. 4, 2024

