IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    AZ Secy. of State decries MAGA election lies as ‘terrorism’

    05:36

  • The Atlantic: Some Republicans 'can't wait' for Trump to die

    04:50

  • Fmr. NYPD Det.: Tyre Nichols’ video is ‘toxic police culture manifest’

    08:18

  • Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

    07:05

  • Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

    03:37

  • Exclusive: Rep. Adam Schiff explains why he is running for U.S. Senate

    06:10

  • Lawrence: George Santos is a ‘perfect monument’ to House GOP lies

    09:55

  • Biden on sending tanks to Ukraine: We want an end to this war

    06:54

  • Sen. Tester: 'Over my dead body' will Republicans pass 30% sales tax bill

    08:57

  • Lawrence on why Andrea Joy Campbell is a ‘miracle’

    11:33

  • Sen. Cortez Masto: Democrats are key to stopping ‘extremist’ abortion bans

    05:08

  • Lawrence on McCarthy: No speaker has ever reached so low for so little

    07:30

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’

    07:54

  • Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    04:17

  • 'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course

    04:57

  • Sen. Smith: Overturning Roe v. Wade was just ‘the beginning’ for GOP

    04:53

  • Velshi: Trump's diminished status in GOP could make him a greater threat to democracy

    07:51

  • Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

    09:11

  • Joyce Chisale: Students of Malawi ‘still moving’ to reach their dreams

    08:26

The Last Word

TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

05:59

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    AZ Secy. of State decries MAGA election lies as ‘terrorism’

    05:36

  • The Atlantic: Some Republicans 'can't wait' for Trump to die

    04:50

  • Fmr. NYPD Det.: Tyre Nichols’ video is ‘toxic police culture manifest’

    08:18

  • Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

    07:05

  • Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

    03:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All