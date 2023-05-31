IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can't become a GOP 'mobocracy'

The Last Word

TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can’t become a GOP ‘mobocracy’

State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, who was expelled from the Tennessee House for protesting gun violence and reinstated, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss which issues he’s focusing on in his special election campaign to keep his seat, the possibility of action to address gun violence and what’s it like working with Republicans in an institution he says is “still rooted in white supremacy.”May 31, 2023

