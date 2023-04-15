IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Straight out of a dystopian novel': Missouri Dem blasts state GOP for defunding libraries

    03:59

  • Sen. Tina Smith: Abortion pill ban is another attack on women's freedoms

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    TN Rep. Justin Jones: We must keep challenging this ‘rollback of democracy’

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'

    11:29

  • Lawrence: Manhattan welcomes Trump back with 'New York hates you!' chants

    07:15

  • Rep. Justin Jones: TN GOP’s abuse of power has backfired

    09:25

  • Lawrence: Tennessee Three invoke MLK at the place where he was assassinated

    07:31

  • Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

    08:07

  • Mass. Attorney General: I will protect abortion rights against ‘anti-science’ attacks

    06:17

  • New: PA Sen. Bob Casey seeking fourth term in 2024 battleground

    04:38

  • Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope

    12:22

  • ‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson

    06:51

  • Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal

    03:33

  • OBGYN: Judge’s order banning abortion pill is the ‘beginning of the assault’

    08:02

  • TN Democrat on ousted colleagues: ‘The world is watching’

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Historic ousting of Black TN Dems demands nation's full attention

    18:12

  • WI Dem. Party Chair: ‘This was a voter uprising’ against GOP

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump knows his name will never be honored in New York City

    05:27

  • Lawrence: Lindsey Graham cries for Trump, but not for children murdered by AR-15s

    07:21

  • Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

    06:49

The Last Word

TN Rep. Justin Jones: We must keep challenging this ‘rollback of democracy’

10:04

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones, Rev. Mark Thompson, and Professor Peniel Joseph join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss the week that saw State Reps. Jones and Justin J. Pearson return to the Tennessee House.April 15, 2023

  • 'Straight out of a dystopian novel': Missouri Dem blasts state GOP for defunding libraries

    03:59

  • Sen. Tina Smith: Abortion pill ban is another attack on women's freedoms

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    TN Rep. Justin Jones: We must keep challenging this ‘rollback of democracy’

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'

    11:29

  • Lawrence: Manhattan welcomes Trump back with 'New York hates you!' chants

    07:15

  • Rep. Justin Jones: TN GOP’s abuse of power has backfired

    09:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All