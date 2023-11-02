IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies

07:10

Democratic State Representative Justin J. Pearson joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after another mass shooting hits close to home. Seven months after three children and three adults were killed in Tennessee, 18 were murdered in yet another mass shooting in Maine, a place State Representative Pearson says, “helped to nurture me and to grow me into the person that I am.”Nov. 2, 2023

