TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies

- Now Playing
TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies07:10
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump a no-show as Jr. testifies, but may show up for 'daddy's little girl'07:19
Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says03:55
How a Trump sycophant no one's heard of became House speaker04:44
Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions12:45
Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins07:36
'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'01:15
‘He's a danger to the rule of law’: Neal Katyal on Trump gag order07:46
Shooting victim's father on suspect's death: It will leave me empty forever04:37
Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree: Now's the time to make some real change05:16
Maine Gov. Janet Mills: Shooting suspect Robert Card is dead11:53
Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP’s ‘complete takeover’ by MAGA04:25
U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say06:39
Pentagon: Biden orders ‘self-defense’ strikes in Syria facilities used by Iran06:22
‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says04:48
Tim O’Brien: Trump cornered by Cohen testifying in NY fraud trial06:20
Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped03:16
‘Crisis of trust’ between Netanyahu and Israeli government, NYT reporter says04:06
Jan. 6 officer on Trump attacking democracy: ‘How do you defeat an ideology?’10:51
Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says04:37
- Now Playing
TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies07:10
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump a no-show as Jr. testifies, but may show up for 'daddy's little girl'07:19
Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says03:55
How a Trump sycophant no one's heard of became House speaker04:44
Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions12:45
Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins07:36
Play All