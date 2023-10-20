IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Weissmann on Sidney Powell guilty plea: She’s still in a ‘very precarious position’

    05:42

  • Rep. Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s failed speaker vote: ‘We’re competent, they’re chaotic’

    05:04

  • Biden’s message in Israel: ‘Don’t be consumed by rage’

    04:31

  • ‘No good options’ for what’s next in Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israeli adviser

    08:56

  • Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'

    08:42

  • Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'

    05:30

  • ‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says

    06:27

  • Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

    05:07

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

    08:54

  • Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

    05:52

  • Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

    04:17

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

    08:10

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

    05:25

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

    08:36

  • Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

    07:39

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

    04:37

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

    08:13

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

    04:15

The Last Word

Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’

04:12

President Biden says he’ll be sending Congress an “urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine.” Yale University professor of history Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Ukraine desperately needs the United States’ help to win the war in Ukraine.Oct. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Weissmann on Sidney Powell guilty plea: She’s still in a ‘very precarious position’

    05:42

  • Rep. Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s failed speaker vote: ‘We’re competent, they’re chaotic’

    05:04

  • Biden’s message in Israel: ‘Don’t be consumed by rage’

    04:31

  • ‘No good options’ for what’s next in Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israeli adviser

    08:56

  • Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'

    08:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All