Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’

President Biden says he’ll be sending Congress an “urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine.” Yale University professor of history Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Ukraine desperately needs the United States’ help to win the war in Ukraine.Oct. 20, 2023