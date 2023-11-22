IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tim Snyder on Russian losses in Ukraine amid U.S. show of support

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers

    06:51

  • Joyce Chisale: ‘I couldn’t have been in medical school’ without K.I.N.D.

    05:47

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

  • Kristof: Israel-Hamas war will ‘get worse before it maybe gets even worse’

    04:06

  • ‘Democracy is on the line,’ Trump whistleblower announces run for Congress

    04:54

  • Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces

    07:40

  • Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

    04:34

  • Lawrence: Trump wants a Perry Mason hearing in hush money case

    05:33

  • Lawrence: GOP condemning Rep. Santos don't fear him like they fear Trump

    08:49

  • Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

    07:29

  • Biden hails 'constructive' Xi meeting with fentanyl & military comms deals

    03:57

  • Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court

    02:57

  • Dem Rep. Andy Kim on challenging Sen. Menendez: We need ‘integrity in our politics’

    04:58

  • Sen. Klobuchar blasts Tuberville: GOP must ‘stop playing politics’ with military

    04:59

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

    07:05

  • Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress

    04:45

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

    01:59

  • Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

    12:30

  • Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

    09:37

The Last Word

Tim Snyder on Russian losses in Ukraine amid U.S. show of support

03:26

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Kyiv Monday where he announced that a $100 million U.S. military aid package for Ukraine. Tim Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Russia’s invasion and how Ukraine can win the war.Nov. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tim Snyder on Russian losses in Ukraine amid U.S. show of support

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers

    06:51

  • Joyce Chisale: ‘I couldn’t have been in medical school’ without K.I.N.D.

    05:47

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

  • Kristof: Israel-Hamas war will ‘get worse before it maybe gets even worse’

    04:06

  • ‘Democracy is on the line,’ Trump whistleblower announces run for Congress

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All