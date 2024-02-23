IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future
Feb. 23, 2024

    Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future

    03:56
Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future

03:56

Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to reflect on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and what’s at stake in the 2024 U.S. presidential election between Pres. Biden who is set to announce new sanctions on Russia and the likely GOP nominee Donald Trump likens himself to Navalny because of his legal woes.Feb. 23, 2024

