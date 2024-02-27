IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided
Feb. 27, 202402:55
    Tim Snyder: In Putin's Russia, facts are avoided

The Last Word

Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided

Hungary voted Monday to approve Sweden’s NATO membership after nearly two years of delays, ending 200 years of neutrality for the Scandinavian country as Ukraine enters its third year of war after Russia’s invasion. Yale University Professor of History Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Feb. 27, 2024

