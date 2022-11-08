IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Midterm election eve

    03:58

  • Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’

    05:43

  • Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow

    04:40

  • Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

    05:14

  • In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug

    05:31

  • What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?

    06:40

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘Brian Kemp is an exceptional voter suppressor’

    07:15

  • MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

    11:22

  • 'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign

    05:32

  • What Would a Majority-GOP House Look Like?

    10:21

  • How Much Should We Trust Midterms Polling?

    08:58

  • DNC Chairman: T.V. ads don’t win close elections

    05:21

  • Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’

    09:24

  • Economy is a top issue for voters. Here's what history tells us about voting on it.

    04:34

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell expecting 'serious efforts' the day after the election to 'challenge' MI results

    04:40

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia

    03:45

  • Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box

    05:14

  • Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change

    07:20

The Last Word

Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance

07:09

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) is running to fill Republican Rob Portman’s Ohio Senate seat against Trump-endorsed Republican candidate JD Vance, who once favored eliminating Social Security. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the people of Ohio want to “move on out of the age of stupidity and JD Vance didn’t get the memo.”Nov. 8, 2022

  • Midterm election eve

    03:58

  • Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’

    05:43

  • Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow

    04:40

  • Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

    05:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All