    The role of shame in an era of political shamelessness

The Last Word

The role of shame in an era of political shamelessness

New York Times Opinion Columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her new column, 'What's Shame Got to Do With It?' which dissects the issue of shame in an era of shamelessness in American politics. "Sometimes shame makes you do the right thing," Cottom says, "and in public life our primary concern has to be doing the right thing.”April 14, 2022

Play All