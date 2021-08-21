Texas State Dem: GOP ‘rigging the system’ on House floor to push through agenda

Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa tells Jonathan Capehart that Texas House Republicans were “12 to 15 members shy of reaching the constitutionally-required quorum” but are moving ahead with their “illegitimate” push to pass their restrictive voting bill and hints at what the Texas Democrats will do next to fight back: “It’s a whole new ball game … we’re planning our plan of attack as we speak.”Aug. 21, 2021