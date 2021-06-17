Texas Dems score last-minute meeting with Sen. Manchin

Rep. Henry Cuellar tells Lawrence O’Donnell about the last-minute meeting he set up between Sen. Manchin and Texas state legislators where they agreed to work together to “protect the voting rights of all Americans and protect our democracy.” At a White House meeting, Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa told Vice President Harris about their experiences fighting “shameless” GOP efforts to “overturn the will of the people… we are working to secure basic rights.”