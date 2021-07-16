Texas Democrats put personal, professional life on hold to protect right to vote

Texas Democrats put personal, professional life on hold to protect right to vote04:59
More than 50 members of the Texas House descended on Washington D.C. in an effort to stop a Republican-backed voter suppression bill, leaving their families and postponing major life events. Texas State Reps. Celia Israel and Erin Zwiener join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss their effort to persuade Congress to “move forward on legislation that will protect the freedom to vote not only for Texans, but for every single American.”