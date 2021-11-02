Texas abortion ban forcing women to drive hours for care

The Supreme Court heard legal arguments on Monday for and against the Texas abortion ban. Texas OB-GYN Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi joined Lawrence O’Donnell to describe the impact the ban is having on her community: “Last week I went to Oklahoma to provide abortion care like I do and 80% of the people I took care of were from Texas. Three were from my neighborhood … many drove over 8 or 9 hours from Galveston or the coast to make it to Oklahoma City.”Nov. 2, 2021