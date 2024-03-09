IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Swing state voter: Rather have Biden with 81 years than Trump with 91 counts
March 9, 202408:25
  • Now Playing

    Swing state voter: Rather have Biden with 81 years than Trump with 91 counts

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Life-changing!': Educator on Biden plan forgiving student loans

    06:58

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts opponent Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘Texas can do so much better’

    03:58

  • Lawrence: Second most important thing for democracy and Democrats is winning the Senate

    14:46

  • ‘This is my granddaughter’: Dem Rep. shares emotional story of family using IVF

    07:35

  • Lawrence: History will remember SCOTUS calling Trump an 'oathbreaking insurrectionist'

    10:55

  • Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza

    03:00

  • Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida

    05:38

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Threat of Trump undoing American democracy ‘very real’

    10:55

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Justice Thomas has ‘direct conflict of interest’ in Trump immunity case

    05:22

  • Sen. Murphy: GOP ‘allergic’ to solving problems at the border

    06:32

  • Lawrence: As long as Biden is president, Trump says don’t secure the southern border

    06:33

  • Laurence Tribe: The Supreme Court is suppressing evidence

    08:00

  • Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

  • Rep. Goldman on how Dems can rein in a ‘rogue Supreme Court’

    01:44

  • McQuade: Trump’s election lies create danger to the rule of law

    06:23

  • Michigan Dem: Contrast between Biden and Trump ‘could not be clearer’

    04:58

  • Joe Biden wins the Michigan Democratic primary

    08:07

  • Lawrence: NYPD affidavit details threats after Trump ‘arrest’ post

    13:10

  • Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided

    02:55

The Last Word

Swing state voter: Rather have Biden with 81 years than Trump with 91 counts

08:25

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart details Donald Trump’s humiliation watching every minute of Biden’s fiery State of the Union address pushing back against Republicans while Trump is “showing voters he is angry and crazy every day” as his civil judgment payments are due.March 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Swing state voter: Rather have Biden with 81 years than Trump with 91 counts

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Life-changing!': Educator on Biden plan forgiving student loans

    06:58

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts opponent Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘Texas can do so much better’

    03:58

  • Lawrence: Second most important thing for democracy and Democrats is winning the Senate

    14:46

  • ‘This is my granddaughter’: Dem Rep. shares emotional story of family using IVF

    07:35

  • Lawrence: History will remember SCOTUS calling Trump an 'oathbreaking insurrectionist'

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All