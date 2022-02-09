IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

The Last Word

Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

In a new series, Lawrence O’Donnell examines the qualifications of President Biden’s potential nominees to the Supreme Court. Berkeley Law Professor Amanda Tyler says that Judge Leondra Kruger has shown “a consistent commitment to protecting civil liberties and to making ours a more fair and just criminal justice system,” in her seven years on the California Supreme Court.Feb. 9, 2022

