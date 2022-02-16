IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson

    05:40
The Last Word

Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson

05:40

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the Supreme Court qualifications of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is reportedly on Pres. Biden’s shortlist. Olivia Warren, who clerked for Judge Jackson, says she is “profoundly empathetic.” NYU Law’s Melissa Murray says Republicans will “have to work overtime” to find objections to a nominee with her “sterling resume.”Feb. 16, 2022

    Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson

