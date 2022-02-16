Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson
05:40
Share this -
copied
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the Supreme Court qualifications of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is reportedly on Pres. Biden’s shortlist. Olivia Warren, who clerked for Judge Jackson, says she is “profoundly empathetic.” NYU Law’s Melissa Murray says Republicans will “have to work overtime” to find objections to a nominee with her “sterling resume.”Feb. 16, 2022
Now Playing
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson
05:40
UP NEXT
Katyal: New Jan. 6 subpoenas reveal ‘soft coup’ by fake electors plotters
01:36
Sandy Hook families can now reveal gunmaker's secret documents
09:46
Ezra Klein explains why Democrats need to think big to win the future
06:40
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs
06:25
Schmidt: Rand Paul was 'rooting for chaos' by backing Canada truck blockade