Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate
05:11
Share this -
copied
Epidemiologist David Michaels says Biden’s vaccine mandate is a workplace standard that is actually less than what the Justices have demanded for themselves. “What the justices don’t understand,” he says, “is for many workers Covid-19 is a real threat.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance adds, “If there’s ever grave danger and the need for an emergency ruling, this is it – but it appears that a majority of conservative justices disagrees.”Jan. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate
05:11
UP NEXT
Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case
04:34
SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate
04:23
Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’
03:59
Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid
06:45
McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'