Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

Epidemiologist David Michaels says Biden’s vaccine mandate is a workplace standard that is actually less than what the Justices have demanded for themselves. “What the justices don’t understand,” he says, “is for many workers Covid-19 is a real threat.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance adds, “If there’s ever grave danger and the need for an emergency ruling, this is it – but it appears that a majority of conservative justices disagrees.”Jan. 8, 2022