IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case

    04:34

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’

    03:59

  • Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid

    06:45

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

    01:37

  • Biden: 'I don't think Covid is here to stay'

    01:11

  • Lightfoot underscores consequences of Chicago school disruption

    04:50

  • Fmr. FDA commissioner: 'I don't think you can be back to normal in an environment like the one we’re in'

    06:27

  • Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves

    11:39

  • Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired

    01:28

  • Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children

    05:00

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • NYC mayor defends decision to keep schools open as virus cases surge

    07:58

  • Are we harming kids to protect adults who won't protect themselves?

    10:40

  • Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Ca., on impact of Covid on Latino community

    07:18

  • Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death

    02:36

  • U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases

    06:40

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

    03:47

The Last Word

Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

05:11

Epidemiologist David Michaels says Biden’s vaccine mandate is a workplace standard that is actually less than what the Justices have demanded for themselves. “What the justices don’t understand,” he says, “is for many workers Covid-19 is a real threat.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance adds, “If there’s ever grave danger and the need for an emergency ruling, this is it – but it appears that a majority of conservative justices disagrees.”Jan. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case

    04:34

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’

    03:59

  • Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid

    06:45

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

    01:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All