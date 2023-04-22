IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that “shouldn’t have been”

  • ‘Even Trump knows abortion issue is kryptonite’ for GOP politics expert says

    Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available during ongoing legal fight

    Supreme Court justices ‘at each other’s throats’ as abortion pill access upheld legal expert says

  • Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

  • Hayes: All the ways Republicans are trying to make America ‘terrible’ again

  • Supreme Court temporarily upholds access to abortion pill

  • GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks

  • Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny

  • 'The worst I've ever felt' Texas woman's story on being denied an abortion in Texas

  • McCarthy’s debt limit plan targets Biden’s agenda

  • We could see ‘first step towards national abortion ban’ with abortion pill ruling activist says

  • Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions

  • Rep. Mace (R-SC) on GOP abortion view: 'A little bit of common sense would go a long way'

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Women are the ones harmed by Trump-appointed judge’s abortion pill ruling

  • Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

  • Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

  • Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues

  • Governor Inslee on why he’s stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy

The Last Word

Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available during ongoing legal fight

The Supreme Court is keeping the widely used abortion pill mifepristone available during an ongoing legal fight meaning women can still obtain mifepristone by mail, take it at home and use it up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, as litigation continues in a lower court. MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses with Cecile Richards and Mary Ziegler.April 22, 2023

