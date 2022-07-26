IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21
  • Now Playing

    Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

  • Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36

  • Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

  • NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

    03:11

  • Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’

    15:17

The Last Word

Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

06:26

Fmr. FBI counterintelligence deputy Peter Strzok describes the “concerning” national security risk posed by three election deniers with significant connections to Russia who attended the heated White House meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, pushing options to overturn the election that were “extraordinary in terms of its threat to the nation,” he says. “This isn’t a past threat.”July 26, 2022

  • Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21
  • Now Playing

    Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All