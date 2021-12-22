Steve Schmidt: Even if he runs, 2024 election isn't about Trump
03:03
Steve Schmidt reacts to Donald Trump's plans to try to steal the focus away from a solemn Capitol Hill commemoration on January 6th, and tells Lawrence O'Donnell he believes Trump may have his sights set on the 2024 election.Dec. 22, 2021
