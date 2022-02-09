Steve Schmidt: ‘Autocratic’ GOP has become a ‘cult of personality’
Steve Schmidt, former Republican strategist, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the RNC calling Jan. 6 “legitimate political discourse,” arguing that the GOP is “sanctioning fascistic violence.”Feb. 9, 2022
