Stephanie Valencia: Democrats need to lean in to win Latino voters

With the 2022 midterm elections looming, Stephanie Valencia of Equis Research says Democrats need to sell the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Build Back Better bills to Latino voters. “There is so much that will improve the lives of Latino working families in both of these pieces of legislation,” Valencia says. “This is a moment and an opportunity for Democrats to show voters that they can govern a strong economy.” Maria Teresa Kumar from Voto Latino also joins the conversation.Nov. 25, 2021