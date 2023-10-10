IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

State Dept.: ‘Israel needs to do everything it can to defend itself’

08:04

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the Biden administration is doing to “support Israel and get them what they need to fight against the brutal Hamas attack.”Oct. 10, 2023

