State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

- Now Playing
State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division05:43
- UP NEXT
'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill04:40
GOP plans to ‘take the next election regardless of who wins’ Harvard constitutional scholar says10:58
Hayes: Targeting of Madison Cawthorn reveals where Republican red line is10:23
Trump’s two chiefs of staff: Fox News host Hannity’s influence on Meadows revealed in text evidence08:57
Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'07:46
Meet the Press Reports: Democrats lose ground in rural America02:34
Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'05:38
Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’02:14
How populations are lured into tolerating previously unacceptable behavior in politics05:36
Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought05:57
Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV10:56
Trump nightmare?: Jan. 6 panel expected to 'bring in' Giuliani, Don Jr., MAGA lawmakers06:45
Trans state lawmaker: Republicans pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation ‘shouldn’t be politicians anymore’08:32
Former NYPD officer accused of assaulting Capitol police takes stand in Jan. 6 trial02:05
DeSantis previews potential 2024 run as he stumps for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt03:25
Cramer: ‘More difficult’ to pass Ukraine aid if tied to Covid funding01:06
Sen. Hickenlooper: ‘We need a 50-year plan’ to transition to clean energy06:58
White House appears to be considering a 'larger restructuring of the student loan programs'01:11
Hodges: 'The Chinese are watching' new Western aid to Ukraine01:19
- Now Playing
State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division05:43
- UP NEXT
'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill04:40
GOP plans to ‘take the next election regardless of who wins’ Harvard constitutional scholar says10:58
Hayes: Targeting of Madison Cawthorn reveals where Republican red line is10:23
Trump’s two chiefs of staff: Fox News host Hannity’s influence on Meadows revealed in text evidence08:57
Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'07:46
Play All