    State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks to Alabama State Rep. Neil Rafferty, Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow, and Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey, three Democrats who have gone viral for giving impassioned floor speeches pushing back against anti-LGBTQ legislation from their Republican colleagues.April 30, 2022

