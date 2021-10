In a 113-page ruling blocking the enforcement of Texas’ anti-abortion law, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman writes that the law violates a person’s constitutional right to an abortion. Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent at Slate.com, says Judge Pitman did “all the work that was too hard for the Supreme Court to do.” Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, also joins.Oct. 8, 2021