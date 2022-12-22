IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

The Last Word

Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

Yale University Professor Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington and joint address to Congress, his first trip outside of Ukraine since the start of the invasion.Dec. 22, 2022

    Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

