  • Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

    Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?

    Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’

  • Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

  • 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

  • Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

  • Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

  • Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

  • Lawrence: Senators believe it's still possible to get Manchin's vote

  • Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

  • Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights

  • Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema

  • Trump lawyers met in person with Georgia prosecutor’s office

  • Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

  • Remembering Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget and other greats we lost

  • Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

The Last Word

Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?

Members of Congress are privy to information that the general public isn’t, and sometimes they act on that information for personal gain – creating a conflict of interest, and eroding the public’s trust. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Democrat Lucas Kunce and former federal ethics official Walter Shaub.Jan. 15, 2022

