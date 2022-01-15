Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?
Members of Congress are privy to information that the general public isn’t, and sometimes they act on that information for personal gain – creating a conflict of interest, and eroding the public’s trust. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Democrat Lucas Kunce and former federal ethics official Walter Shaub.Jan. 15, 2022
Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation
Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?
