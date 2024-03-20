IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sherrod Brown on Trump-backed challenger: Bernie Moreno’s in it for himself
March 20, 202409:07

    Sherrod Brown on Trump-backed challenger: Bernie Moreno's in it for himself

The Last Word

Sherrod Brown on Trump-backed challenger: Bernie Moreno’s in it for himself

09:07

Ohio’s Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, will face the Trump-endorsed Bernie Moreno in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races. Sen. Brown joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to give his reaction to Moreno winning the Republican primary and to discuss his latest campaign ad narrated by fellow Ohioan Martin Sheen.March 20, 2024

