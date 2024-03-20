Sherrod Brown on Trump-backed challenger: Bernie Moreno’s in it for himself

Ohio’s Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, will face the Trump-endorsed Bernie Moreno in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races. Sen. Brown joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to give his reaction to Moreno winning the Republican primary and to discuss his latest campaign ad narrated by fellow Ohioan Martin Sheen.March 20, 2024