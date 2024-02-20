IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat
Feb. 20, 202405:48

Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat

05:48

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the state of Brown’s 2024 Senate reelection campaign following his Republican challengers’ “vapid” debate ahead of the Ohio Republican primary election.Feb. 20, 2024

