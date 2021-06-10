Senate Dems consider changing voting & elections bill to win Manchin’s vote

Ezra Klein tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Sen. Manchin has put Democrats in a “tough situation” by creating two separate hurdles to legislate: opposing the voting and elections bills and refusing to eliminate the filibuster. He says it’s hard to see what Manchin’s “Plan B” is and suggests that Democrats should focus on passing popular legislation to win more Senate seats in 2022 “where then Manchin is not the deciding vote on everything.”