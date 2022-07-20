IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36
  • UP NEXT

    Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

  • NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

    03:11

  • Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’

    15:17

  • Lawrence on the ‘unhinged’ meeting leading to January 6th riot

    13:25

  • Capitol Police Ofc. Harry Dunn: Jan. 6 rioters owe America an apology

    05:49

  • Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon

    06:52

  • Uvalde families demand answers seven weeks after shooting

    06:04

  • After abortion, what rights could Supreme Court conservatives target?

    07:22

  • Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

    07:48

  • Why Trump should be nervous about Cipollone's Jan. 6 Cmte. testimony

    03:00

The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

06:36

Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Sheldon Whitehouse join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the effect dark money is having on federal courts. Sen. Whitehouse also says the Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices are “doing the bidding of very big special interests that spent millions of dollars in dark money to put them on the court.”July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36
  • UP NEXT

    Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All