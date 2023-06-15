IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS exists in ‘ethics-free’ zone on recusals

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Fmr. Trump chief of staff says he's 'scared sh-tless'

    13:16

  • Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment

    05:53

  • Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’

    04:38

  • Laurence Tribe: Normal judge wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s docs case arguments

    08:20

  • Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42

  • Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51

  • GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment

    08:16

  • Michael Beschloss: Trump indictment makes Nixon look like a schoolboy

    06:02

  • Rep. Schiff on Trump indictment: A very important day for our democracy

    02:16

  • Weissmann: There are people in jail who've done far less than what Trump's charged with

    02:26

  • Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    14:23

  • Ex-Trump lawyer tells Lawrence he’s heard the tape of Trump discussing classified doc

    06:38

  • Lawrence asks ex-Trump lawyer why a classified doc was in Trump's desk

    11:59

  • Sen. Warnock on guns: ‘We can do better than this’

    08:03

  • Lawrence: Mark Meadows could be second White House Chief of Staff convicted of crimes

    09:33

  • Last Word Exclusive: Biden’s negotiating team on debt limit deal

    13:44

The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS exists in ‘ethics-free’ zone on recusals

06:23

After an ethics reforms subcommittee hearing, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how a judicial agency could refer Justice Clarence Thomas, who according to an ethics expert witness violated federal law in failing to disclose travel from billionaire Harlan Crow, to the attorney general who could impose an “array” of sanctions against Clarence Thomas.June 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS exists in ‘ethics-free’ zone on recusals

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Fmr. Trump chief of staff says he's 'scared sh-tless'

    13:16

  • Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment

    05:53

  • Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’

    04:38

  • Laurence Tribe: Normal judge wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s docs case arguments

    08:20

  • Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All