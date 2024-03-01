IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Whitehouse: Justice Thomas has ‘direct conflict of interest’ in Trump immunity case
March 1, 202405:22
The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse: Justice Thomas has ‘direct conflict of interest’ in Trump immunity case

05:22

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Justice Clarence Thomas has “refused to disclose what he knew and when he knew it about his wife’s insurrection activities and that has tainted a number of Supreme Court cases already.”March 1, 2024

