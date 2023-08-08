IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Whitehouse condemns ‘stonewall of silence’ from Supreme Court after scandals

The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse condemns ‘stonewall of silence’ from Supreme Court after scandals

04:09

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discuss the “pattern” of unreported gifts from wealthy donors to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito following The New York Times latest report on the loan Justice Thomas received to purchase a $267,230 motor home.Aug. 8, 2023

