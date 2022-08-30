IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

03:56

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a right-wing group receives a record $1.6 billion donation to boost conservative causes. Leonard Leo, who Sen. Whitehouse says we can thank for a Supreme Court we can “no longer trust,” now runs the group.Aug. 30, 2022

