The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse blasts ring-wing 'scheme' to control Supreme Court

03:42

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that there is a “compelling array of circumstantial evidence” that the Supreme Court is “captured” by right-wing special interests and is doing the bidding of those interests.Sept. 15, 2022

