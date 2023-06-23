Sen. Whitehouse: Alito’s excuses are ‘so preposterous they’re almost incriminating’

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart the list of questions he has for Justice Alito after revelations he failed to disclose a luxury fishing vacation with a billionaire megadonor who later had cases before the court, how “creepy right-wing billionaires are meddling in the Supreme Court” and how ethics reform can be achieved at the court if Chief Justice Roberts won’t act.June 23, 2023