  • Dems eye FL Senate seat: Mucarsel-Powell looks to unseat ‘extreme’ Rick Scott

    Sen. Warren: Trump & GOP ‘coming for everybody’ with nationwide abortion ban

    Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

  • 'Abortion rights are very much at risk in all 50 states,' says Gov. Whitmer

  • Key decisions on abortion protections in 2024

  • 'I had to flee my own state': Biden Harris campaign focuses on abortion rights in new ad

  • Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

  • Wisconsin senator expects to hear ‘dire reality’ of post-Roe world ahead of VP Harris speech

  • Sen. Baldwin on abortion rights: ‘Can’t stop fighting’ until Roe is ‘law of the land’

  • Trump and the GOP are coming for you: Warren stresses reproductive rights at stake in 2024

  • Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage

  • How the idea of 'freedom' plays into messaging around abortion rights

  • ‘The risks of being pregnant in the United States’ - Recapping attacks on reproductive freedom in 2023

  • Woman faces potential prosecution after dangerous pregnancy ends in miscarriage

  • The most impactful milestones for women in 2023

  • The year that shook the Nation: Symone reveals why 2023 was a year of reckoning

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

  • Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights

Sen. Warren: Trump & GOP ‘coming for everybody’ with nationwide abortion ban

On the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how restrictive GOP abortion bans are hurting women, what’s at stake on abortion rights if Trump and Republicans win in 2024, how the Biden administration is “committed to our freedoms” and what Democrats will do to protect women’s rights.Jan. 23, 2024

