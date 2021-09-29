Sen. Warren: I will not support Fed Chair Powell’s renomination
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says she came to Washington to do everything she can to avoid another putting the American people through another financial crisis like in 2008. Sen. Warren tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s unwillingness to reign in the major financial institutions “puts the American economy at risk,” and for that reason she will not support his renomination.Sept. 29, 2021