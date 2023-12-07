IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'

    'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

  • I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks

  • New Senate gun safety bill hopes to limit mass shootings

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

  • Vermont man arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent

  • Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

  • 'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

  • Armed man arrested outside of U.S. Capitol

  • Biden visit after mass shooting means the 'country is with us', Lewiston mayor says

  • TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies

  • Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward

  • A call to action: What Americans can do to end the gun violence epidemic

  • Florida Halloween party shooting leaves 2 dead and 18 injured

  • House Minority Leader Jeffries speaks on newly elected House Speaker and gun control

  • ‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

  • Relief and pain for Maine community after police find mass shooter dead

Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Senator Raphael Warnock about the nation’s latest mass shooting incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his efforts to pass an assault weapons ban in the Senate.Dec. 7, 2023

