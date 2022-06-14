IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    07:00

  • Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police

    15:36

  • David Hogg: This time is different

    03:59

  • Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

    15:44

  • ‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers

    02:45

  • Lawrence: McConaughey gun safety speech may be most important an actor’s ever given

    20:29

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17

  • GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

    08:55

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

    05:44

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

    04:04

  • Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

    10:29

  • Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

    04:00

  • 'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

    04:45

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

    05:10

  • Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

    12:17

  • Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’

    03:41

The Last Word

Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

07:01

Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) won his Senate seat one day before a violent pro-Trump mob attacked his future place of work, the U.S. Capitol. Now a U.S. senator, Sen. Warnock tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that as difficult as the January 6 attack was, “we have no right to give up” in our fight for democracy.  June 14, 2022

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    07:00

  • Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police

    15:36

  • David Hogg: This time is different

    03:59

  • Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

    15:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All