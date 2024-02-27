IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Tina Smith on Alabama IVF ruling: GOP has a ‘policy problem’
Feb. 27, 202402:43

  • Lawrence: NYPD affidavit details threats after Trump ‘arrest’ post

    13:10

  • Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Tina Smith on Alabama IVF ruling: GOP has a ‘policy problem’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

    08:40

  • Ukrainian journalist: We found ‘common strength’ in two years of Putin’s war

    03:49

  • 'He thinks he's Biggie Smalls?': Capehart torches Trump's 'unbelievably racist' remarks

    01:37

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump's cognitive decline continues in plain view

    08:03

  • Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future

    03:56

  • Mary Trump calls uncle Donald 'a loser' as he faces gigantic legal tab

    06:42

  • Lawrence on what they don’t tell you about the Dump Biden ‘fantasy’

    27:00

  • NY Gov. Hochul: Take Trump ‘at his word’ on supporting a national abortion ban

    07:03

  • Trump calls $464 million judgment 'a form of Navalny'

    02:34

  • Lawrence: Trump wants to make NY a ‘loser’ state by supporting a federal abortion ban

    09:24

  • Ben Wikler: New WI electoral maps ‘sea change moment’ for democracy

    03:46

  • Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat

    05:48

  • Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’

    08:34

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis' dad fought Trump team's theory to have her removed

    09:42

  • Lawrence: Trump's stupidity, recklessness, & depravity costing him $551 million

    06:22

  • Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’

    05:16

The Last Word

Sen. Tina Smith on Alabama IVF ruling: GOP has a ‘policy problem’

02:43

While some Republicans are distancing themselves from Alabama’s state Supreme Court decision ruling that a frozen embryo is a human, Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that there’s a “direct line” from Donald Trump’s presidency to that decision.Feb. 27, 2024

  • Lawrence: NYPD affidavit details threats after Trump ‘arrest’ post

    13:10

  • Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Tina Smith on Alabama IVF ruling: GOP has a ‘policy problem’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

    08:40

  • Ukrainian journalist: We found ‘common strength’ in two years of Putin’s war

    03:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All