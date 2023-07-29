IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Tim Scott criticizes Gov. DeSantis’s new Black history curriculum

The Last Word

Sen. Tim Scott criticizes Gov. DeSantis's new Black history curriculum

03:04

As Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to defend his state's Black history guidelines, which includes teaching the "benefit" of slavery, the President of the National Education Association Becky Pringle tells MSNBC's Ali Velshi that it is "outrageous" that Ron DeSantis limits "the rights of our students to learn the complete, honest, true history of this country." July 29, 2023

